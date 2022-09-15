Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

The Scotland squad has been training full-time in Edinburgh

Scotland are taking a settled squad full of experience to the World Cup, with an equal split of 16 forwards and 16 backs.

Rachel Malcolm continues as captain, Helen Nelson is vice-captain and the 32 players chosen by head coach Bryan Easson have a combined 775 caps.

Scotland are in Pool A with Australia, Wales and defending champions and hosts New Zealand.

The World Cup, delayed from 2021, starts on 8 October.

After a 12-year absence from the tournament, a largely part-time squad qualified through a repechage event that culminated in a 59-3 win over Columbia in February.

Increased funding is allowing the players to train full-time for an 11-week period before the action begins, with the squad flying out on 23 September.

Scotland's first game is against Wales in Whangarei on 9 October.

"We are all incredibly excited for the month ahead," said Easson.

"A lot of discussions have been had, a lot of players have been played over the past year as well, so the process around that was to make sure we had the right players going.

"Selection has been tough as the players trained exceptionally hard over the summer, and then getting the players back from the Commonwealth Games has been exciting for us as well.

"Everyone should feel incredibly proud of being selected for the tournament and I know the squad and management are ready for the challenge ahead."

Scotland, ranked 10th in the world, lost 21-17 to USA in Edinburgh in late August, while Sunday's scheduled meeting with Spain was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Elis Martin, who made her debut against the USA misses out, along with the injured Jenny Maxwell and Lisa Cockburn.

While the World Cup experience will be new to all players, Emma Wassell, Lana Skeldon, Jade Konkel-Roberts, Sarah Law and Chloe Rollie have 50 caps or more.

Scotland squad

Forwards: Leah Bartlett (Loughborough Lightning), Christine Belisle (Loughborough Lightning), Sarah Bonar (Harlequins), Elliann Clarke (Edinburgh University), Katie Dougan (Gloucester-Hartpury), Evie Gallagher (Worcester Warriors), Jade Konkel-Roberts (Harlequins), Rachel Malcolm (Loughborough Lightning), Rachel McLachlan (Sale Sharks), Louise McMillan (Saracens), Lyndsay O'Donnell (Worcester Warriors), Lana Skeldon (Worcester Warriors), Jodie Rettie (Saracens), Emma Wassell (Loughborough Lightning), Molly Wright (Sale Sharks), Anne Young (Heriot's).

Backs: Shona Campbell (Edinburgh University), Megan Gaffney (Loughborough Lightning), Coreen Grant (Saracens), Sarah Law (Sale Sharks), Rhona Lloyd (Les Lionnes du Stade Bordelais), Caity Mattinson (Worcester Warriors), Mairi McDonald (Hillhead Jordanhill), Liz Musgrove (Watsonians), Helen Nelson (Loughborough Lightning), Emma Orr (Biggar), Chloe Rollie (Exeter Chiefs), Eilidh Sinclair (Exeter Chiefs), Hannah Smith (Watsonians), Meryl Smith (Edinburgh University), Lisa Thomson (Sale Sharks), Evie Wills (Hillhead Jordanhill).