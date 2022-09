Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nemani Nadolo's two tries against Newcastle were his first of the season

Gallagher Premiership Leicester Tigers: (26) 36 Tries: Cronin, Nadolo 2, Ashton, Cracknell Cons: Gopperth 4 Pens: Gopperth Newcastle Falcons: (14) 21 Tries: Barton , McGuigan, Carreras Cons: Connon 3

Champions Leicester Tigers overcame Newcastle Falcons for their first Premiership win of the season.

Tries from James Cronin and Nemani Nadolo gave Tigers an early lead, only for Josh Barton and George McGuigan scores to edge Newcastle ahead.

A second from Nadolo and a Chris Ashton score put Tigers 26-14 up at the break.

Mateo Carreras replied with a fine solo try, but a Jimmy Gopperth kick and Olly Cracknell try completed Tigers' bonus-point victory at home.

Leicester Tigers: Ashton; Potter, Scott, Porter, Nadolo; Gopperth, B Youngs; Cronin, Clare, Cole; Wells, Green, Martin, Chessum, Liebenberg.

Replacements: Taufete'e, Van Wyk, Heyes, Cracknell, Reffell, van Poortvliet, Cokanasiga, Murimurivalu.

Newcastle Falcons: Tait; Radwan, Wacokecoke, Lucock, Earle; B Connon, Barton; Brantingham, McGuigan, Davison; Peterson, Robinson, Welch, Blamire, Fearns.

Replacements: Maddison, Cade, Tampin, de Chaves, Collett, Nordli-Kelemeti, Schoeman, Carreras.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.