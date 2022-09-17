Close menu

Premiership: Bath 20-37 Sale - Sharks get bonus-point win despite early red card

Tom Curry scores for Sale
Tom Curry's try for Sale was his first for the club in more than two years
Gallagher Premiership
Bath: (6) 20
Tries: Cokanasiga, De Glanville Cons: Francis 2 Pens: Francis 2
Sale: (23) 37
Tries: O'Flaherty, van der Merwe, T Curry, Ross Cons: R du Preez 4 Pens: R du Preez 3

Sale got a 37-20 win at Bath, despite playing most of the game with 14 men.

The Sharks scored early through Tom O'Flaherty before having Nick Schonert sent off for a ninth-minute hit to the head of Dave Attwood.

However, Sale led 23-6 at the break as Akker van der Merwe crossed, while Rob du Preez added three penalties.

Joe Cokanasiga went over for Bath soon after the break, but Tom Curry replied before a Tom de Glanville try for the hosts was cancelled out by Jono Ross.

The win was Sale's second bonus-point victory in two games, while new Bath boss Johann van Graan will be unhappy with the way they lost for the second successive week having had a numerical advantage for 71 minutes.

More to follow.

Bath: de Glanville; Cokanasiga, Joseph, Redpath, Muir; Francis, B Spencer; Boyce, Dunn, A Coetzee, Attwood, McNally, Bayliss, White, J Coetzee.

Replacements: Doughty, Schoeman, Stuart, W Spencer, van Velze, Schreuder, Bailey, de Carpentier.

Sale: L. James; Roebuck, S James, Tuilagi, O'Flaherty; R Du Preez, Warr; McIntyre, van der Merwe, Schonert, Wiese, J Hill, du Preez, B Curry, D Du Preez.

Replacements: Ashman, Harrison, Harper, Ross, T Curry, Simpson, Curtis, Reed.

Referee: Christophe Ridley

