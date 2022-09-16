Ealing's ground did not meet the standards required for promotion to the Premiership

Championship clubs wanting to be promoted to the Premiership will be given more time to reach the league's minimum ground standards.

Clubs aiming to go up had to have a capacity of 10,001 before the end of their promotion season.

But new rules for 2022-23 say a side must have a minimum capacity of 5,000 in January 2023, but have permission and funding to increase it to 10,001.

Clubs have until the start of the 2024-25 season to construct larger stands.

Ealing, who won the second tier last season, were refused promotion after their home did not meet the criteria.

Doncaster Knights, who finished second, also failed to meet the minimum standards.

West London club Ealing, who have finished either top or second of the Championship in each of the last five years, said at the time that "the number of spectators for promoted clubs must be grown sustainably and over time so that promoted sides or those with ambitions for promotion are not forced either into speculative, rapid, unsustainable and unnecessary spending on unused stands or facilities".

But the Professional Game Board - which represents the Rugby Football Union, Premiership Rugby, the Rugby Players' Association and Championship clubs - says the minimum 10,001 capacity for top-flight clubs will not be reduced.

"It remains the view of the PGB that a minimum grounds capacity of 10,001 is important due of the rigour of the Local Authority issued safety certificate for stadia of this size in addition to its importance for fans, sponsors and broadcasters," said Professional Game Board chair Phil de Glanville.

"We recognise the challenges of achieving promotion and sustaining the club once in the Premiership and want to support Championship clubs with a transition season to allow Championship clubs more time to achieve the 10,001 capacity criteria once in the Premiership."