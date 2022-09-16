Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Robyn Wilkins made her Wales debut in 2014

Exeter have signed Wales back Robyn Wilkins, Scotland prop Panashe Muzambe and Australia lock Michaela Leonard for the new Premier 15s season.

Wilkins, 27, can play at centre or fly-half and joins from Worcester, having also played for Gloucester-Hartpury.

The daughter of former Wales men's international Gwilym Wilkins, she has won 59 caps for her country.

Muzambe, 26, joins from Watsonians while Leonard, 27 is a former captain at Canberra-based Brumbies.

They are the latest internationals to move to Sandy Park as the Chiefs aim to improve on their runners-up spot last season.

Eight internationals had already moved to Devon since last season, including England scrum-half Claudia MacDonald, Ireland hooker Cliodhna Moloney and Australia full-back Lori Cramer.