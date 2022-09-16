Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Mitchell made his final appearance last weekend in the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens

England sevens captain Tom Mitchell has announced his international retirement.

The 33-year-old led Great Britain to an Olympic silver medal at Rio 2016 and captained the side at the rescheduled Tokyo Games last year.

He also won bronze representing England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

His decision comes with England, Scotland and Wales combining to play as Great Britain in the 2023 World Sevens Series.

"As England Sevens comes to an end so does my time playing sevens rugby at the top," said Mitchell.

"Memories and thank yous to come in time but for now, I've loved it and I'm thankful."