Liam Williams leaves the field against Munster

Full-back Liam Williams suffered a "significant" collarbone injury on his Cardiff debut which will cause concern for Wales coach Wayne Pivac.

Williams, 31, signed from Scarlets and looked sharp in the opening quarter before suffering the injury in Saturday's 20-13 win against Munster.

Cardiff have six more games before the start of the autumn internationals.

Wales open against New Zealand on 5 November before matches against Argentina, Georgia and Australia.

Williams landed heavily on his left shoulder in a tackle from Munster wing Calvin Nash and departed with his arm in a makeshift sling before heading to hospital.

"It's a collarbone injury, it doesn't look good," said Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young.

"The physios have had a look at it and it looks quite a significant injury. I have no idea over the timescale or how bad it is but he doesn't come off easily.

"He was in a lot of pain. The doctor thinks it was definitely a collarbone. How bad it is we'll see in the next 24 hours."

Cardiff had already lost wing Owen Lane in the warm-up but still managed to hang on for victory in their United Rugby Championship opener.