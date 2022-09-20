Nic Schonert: Sale Sharks prop banned for three games after high tackle
Sale Sharks prop forward Nic Schonert has been banned for three games at a disciplinary hearing for a high tackle in Saturday's Premiership win at Bath.
The 31-year-old received a red card for a direct, "dangerous" contact to the head of Bath lock Dave Attwood in the ninth minute of the game at the Rec.
Schonert accepted the charge at Tuesday's independent panel hearing.
He will miss Sale's Premiership Cup games against Leicester and Newcastle, plus the league game at home to Exeter.