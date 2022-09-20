Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nic Schonert (left) walks off after Christophe Ridley showed him the red card for a high tackle on Dave Attwood

Sale Sharks prop forward Nic Schonert has been banned for three games at a disciplinary hearing for a high tackle in Saturday's Premiership win at Bath.

The 31-year-old received a red card for a direct, "dangerous" contact to the head of Bath lock Dave Attwood in the ninth minute of the game at the Rec.

Schonert accepted the charge at Tuesday's independent panel hearing.

He will miss Sale's Premiership Cup games against Leicester and Newcastle, plus the league game at home to Exeter.