Scarlets full-back Johnny McNicholl is tackled by Ospreys centre Michael Collins with Justin Tipuric in the background

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Ulster Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 24 September Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online from 18:00 BST and later on demand

Scarlets full-back Johnny McNicholl will miss the United Rugby Championship home match against Ulster after failing a head injury assessment in the 23-23 draw against Ospreys.

McNicholl, 31, is undergoing concussion protocols after being involved in a collision with Justin Tipuric.

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel admitted he would not be available this weekend.

Tom Rogers impressed against Ospreys after switching from wing.

McNicholl's problem is not expected to be long term and he will be of the candidates to replace the injured Liam Williams for Wales' autumn internationals in November.

"Johnny played last autumn [for Wales] and from my end he's been a quality player since I've been here," said Peel.

"He's played a lot at full-back and a lot on the wing as well.

"I know he prefers full-back, he likes the position and it gives him the freedom to get on the ball as much as he can, and he's a dangerous player when he's on the ball.

"Sadly for us, we didn't see as much of it last week but he's an exciting player and a guy who is very important for us."