Gareth Anscombe and Owen Watkin toured South Africa with Wales with Wales in the summer of 2022

United Rugby Championship: Ospreys v Lions Venue: Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea Date: Saturday, 24 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST

Ospreys will be without Wales pair Gareth Anscombe and Owen Watkin for Saturday's United Rugby Championship visit of Lions.

Fly-half Anscombe and centre Watkin both had head injury assessments during the 23-23 draw with Scarlets.

Flanker Dan Lydiate is in contention to return but fellow Wales squad members Alex Cuthbert and Sam Parry are working their way back to fitness.

Prop Gareth Thomas is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Jack Walsh is in line to replace Anscombe in the number 10 jersey against the South African side, following his late touchline conversion that rescued a draw against Scarlets on his competitive debut last week.

Former England fly-half Stephen Myler is also back in training.