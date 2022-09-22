Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ken Owens has played 82 internationals for Wales and five Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Scarlets and Wales hooker Ken Owens is set to return from injury with Carmarthen Quins in the Welsh Premiership.

Owens, 35, has been sidelined with a back injury for 11 months.

The British and Irish Lions hooker has been named in the Carmarthen Quins side to face Swansea on Saturday, 24 September.

Owens last played in October 2021 for Scarlets against Leinster in the United Rugby Championship.

After initially being selected for Wales' opening autumn international against New Zealand in October 2021, Owens pulled out of the game with his back problem and has not played since.

Owens is still hopeful of playing in a fourth World Cup in France next year.

This Carmarthen Quins appearance will act a stepping stone for him to return for Scarlets in the coming weeks in the United Rugby Championship.

Owens had also previously played for Carmarthen Athletic who now play further down the Welsh league pyramid in Division Two West.