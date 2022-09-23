Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales-qualified George Nott joined Dragons from London Irish for 2022-23

United Rugby Championship: Dragons RFC v Munster Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sunday, 25 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Scrum V Live BBC One Wales; Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, from 18:00 BST, Sunday, 25 September, BBC Two Wales and online and later on demand.

Wales flanker Taine Basham makes his first Dragons start of the season when they host Munster in the United Rugby Championship on Sunday.

He is joined by debut-making lock George Nott and wing Ashton Hewitt while Wales back-rower Aaron Wainwright is back on the bench,

Wales prop Rob Evans is set to make his Dragons debut off the bench following his summer move from Scarlets.

Ex-Bath centre Max Clark could also take his bow as a replacement.

Like Nott, Clark was a Wales-qualified summer recruit for the Newport-based team.

Dragons hope to bounce back from their 44-6 hammering at Edinburgh on the campaign's opening weekend.

After losing 20-13 at Cardiff and Munster have made eight changes and switched former New Zealand centre Malakai Fekitoa from inside to outside centre.

Dragons RFC: Angus O'Brien; Rio Dyer, Sio Tomkinson, Jack Dixon, Ashton Hewitt; JJ Hanrahan, Rhodri Williams; Aki Seiuli, Bradley Roberts, Lloyd Fairbrother, George Nott, Will Rowlands (capt), Sean Lonsdale, Taine Basham, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rob Evans, Chris Coleman, Ben Carter, Aaron Wainwright, Lewis Jones, Max Clark, Jordan Williams.

Munster: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Malakai Fekitoa, Dan Goggin, Simon Zebo; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O'Donoghue, Peter O'Mahony (capt), Jack O'Sullivan.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Liam O'Connor, Keynan Knox, Edwin Edogbo, Tadhg Beirne, Paddy Patterson, Joey Carbery, Liam Coombes.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU)

Assistant referees: Simon Rees & Aaron Parry (WRU)

TMO: Andrew McMenemy (SRU)