Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Freddie Steward marked his first Tigers appearance of the season with a hat-trick

Gallagher Premiership Northampton Saints (14) 21 Tries: Mitchell, Freeman, Coles Cons: Biggar 3 Leicester Tigers (10) 41 Tries: Steward 3, Porter, Ashton, Martin Cons: Burns 4 Pen: Burns

Premiership champions Leicester fought back to beat Northampton in a compelling 250th East Midlands derby.

Saints cut loose and roared into a 14-3 lead through Alex Mitchell and Tommy Freeman before Freddie Steward hit back before the break.

Alex Coles and Guy Porter traded tries as Saints took a slender 21-17 lead.

The hosts had two men in the sinbin when former Saint Chris Ashton edged Tigers ahead before George Martin's try and Steward's late brace sealed it.

An extraordinary finale saw a staggering late collapse from Saints who had three men yellow carded in eight minutes before shipping 24 unanswered points to let slip a 21-17 lead in the last 11 minutes.

Freddie Burns' penalty gave Tigers a sixth-minute lead, but the hosts dominated territory in the opening half-hour, with Dan Biggar seeing a try ruled out for a forward pass.

But Saints did soon have the lead when a swift attack saw Freeman send Mitchell away to touch down under the posts and within a minute of Biggar's conversion, George Furbank broke the line and had Freeman in support to run in Northampton's second.

Trailing 14-3 within 17 minutes, Tigers had to wait almost half-an-hour before their first attacking threat, with Biggar making a try-saving tackle to deny Jimmy Gopperth in the corner.

Leicester seized the momentum, forcing a string of penalties before Burns spun a long pass out wide for Steward to stroll in unopposed.

Fine work from Lewis Ludlam allowed Coles to finish another impressive Saints move four minutes after the break, but Tigers hit back within two minutes when Porter powered over following a burst from winger Nemani Nadolo.

Saints number eight Juarno Augustus was shown a yellow card after 64 minutes, with prop Emmanuel Iyogun sin-binned four minutes later as the Saints penalty count continued to climb in the face of incessant pressure.

Leicester had trailed since the 10th minute, but edged 22-21 ahead with 11 minutes left when Ashton finished in the corner against his former employers, just moments after coming off the bench.

Martin dived in for Tigers and things grew worse for Northampton who had to play with just 12 men for two minutes when Mitchell became the third man sent to a crowded sin-bin.

The champions showed their ruthless side, capping an immense second-half display with a late brace for Steward who marked his first appearance of the season in some style.

Northampton: Furbank; Freeman, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Proctor; Biggar, Mitchell; Iyogun, Matavesi, Petch; Salakaia-Loto, Coles, Lawes, Ludlam (c), Augustus.

Replacements: Haywood, Waller, Hill, Moon, Scott-Young, James, Grayson, Collins.

Sin-bin: Augustus (64), Iyogun (68), Mitchell (72).

Leicester: Steward; Potter, Porter, Gopperth, Nadolo; Burns, van Poortvliet; Cronin, Clare, Cole; Chessum, Green, Martin, Reffell, Liebenberg (c).

Replacements: Taufete'e, van Wyk, Heyes, Wells, Cracknell, Youngs, Cokanasiga, Ashton.

Referee: Karl Dixon (RFU).