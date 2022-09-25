Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Christ Tshiunza scored an 80th-minute try to win an incredible game against Harlequins

Gallagher Premiership Exeter Chiefs (31) 43 Tries: Williams, Townsend, Tshiunza 2, Skinner, Schickerling Cons: Simmonds 4, Slade Pen: Simmonds Harlequins (7) 42 Tries: Murley 2, Green, Northmore 2, Marchant Cons: Smith 6

A last-gasp try from Christ Tshiunza earned Exeter a one-point victory after Harlequins fought back from 31-7 down to lead going into the final minute.

Tries from Harry Williams, Stuart Townsend, Tshiunza and Harvey Skinner put the home side seemingly in control at half-time.

But four second-half tries without reply saw the pendulum swing in the away side's favour.

The lead changed hands twice more before Tshiunza sealed the victory.

More to follow.

Exeter Chiefs: J Simmonds; Nowell, Slade, Whitten, Woodburn; Skinner, Townsend; Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie (capt.), Williams; Van Heerden, Gray; Ewers, Tshiunza, Capstick

Replacements: Yeandle, Kenny, Schickerling, Jenkins, S Simmonds, Maunder, O'Loughlin, Hogg

Harlequins: Green; Marchant, Northmore, Anyanwu, Murley; Smith, Gjaltema; Garcia Botta, Walker (capt.), Louw; Hammond, Herbst; Kenningham, Evans, White

Replacements: Head, Baxter, Kerrod, Lamb, Jurevicius, Care, Allan, David

Referee: Ian Tempest