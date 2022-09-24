Welsh club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results, 23-25 September, 2022
Indigo Premiership Group
Aberavon 31 - 24 Llanelli
Carmarthen Quins 10 - 24 Swansea
Ebbw Vale 24 - 8 RGC
Merthyr 12 - 36 Llandovery
Pontypridd 40 - 8 Bridgend
Admiral National Championship
Bargoed 43 - 20 Beddau
Bedwas 26 - 27 Narberth
Glamorgan Wanderers 35 - 20 Cardiff Met
Pontypool 34 - 30 Neath
Tata Steel 7 - 48 Ystalyfera
Trebanos 15 - 33 Cross Keys
Ystrad Rhondda 13 - 13 Maesteg Quins
Admiral National Leagues
Division 1 East
Brecon 45 - 21 Blaenavon
Dowlais 34 - 10 Senghenydd
Monmouth 26 - 29 Bedlinog
Nelson 8 - 20 Penallta
Newbridge 36 - 16 Pontypool United
Risca 7 - 71 Brynmawr
Division 1 East Central
Cambrian Welfare 31 - 32 St Josephs
Dinas Powys 10 - 30 Rumney
Mountain Ash P - P Rhiwbina
Porth Harlequins 21 - 29 St Peters
Rhydyfelin P - P Barry
Ynysybwl 7 - 78 Treorchy
Division 1 North
Bala 19 - 21 COBRA
Bethesda 15 - 3 Dinbych
Dolgellau 25 - 32 Ruthin
Llandudno 22 - 38 Nant Conwy
Division 1 West Central
Ammanford 37 - 27 Birchgrove
Brynamman 3 - 54 Nantyffyllon
Dunvant 17 - 19 Skewen
Glynneath 20 - 31 Bonymaen
Tondu 14 - 12 Bridgend Athletic
Waunarlwydd 41 - 18 Kenfig Hill
Division 1 West
Aberystwyth 17 - 22 Newcastle Emlyn
Felinfoel 26 - 10 Penclawdd
Gorseinon 19 - 24 Crymych
Gowerton 18 - 17 Llanelli Wanderers
Llangennech P - P Yr Hendy
Pembroke 20 - 33 Whitland
Division 2 East
Abergavenny 29 - 10 Caldicot
Blackwood 7 - 49 Talywain
Newport HSOB 36 - 29 Croesyceiliog
Oakdale 0 - 45 Cwmbran
Pill Harriers P - P Caerleon
Division 2 East Central
Aberdare P - P Gilfach Goch
Cilfynydd 28 - 34 Abercynon
Cowbridge 24 - 12 Llanishen
Llantwit Fardre 35 - 37 Llantrisant
Taffs Well 19 - 25 Caerphilly
Treharris 31 - 17 Abercwmboi
Division 2 North
Abergele 10 - 27 Colwyn Bay
Bangor 31 - 26 Rhyl & District
Mold P - P Shotton Steel
Newtown 12 - 30 Nant Conwy II
Wrexham 70 - 10 Welshpool
Division 2 West Central
Bridgend Sports 10 - 37 Pencoed
Morriston 39 - 14 Heol y Cyw
Pyle 12 - 27 Aberavon Quins
Resolven 14 - 14 Builth Wells
Ystradgynlais 41 - 13 Porthcawl
Division 2 West
Fishguard 20 - 13 Tenby United
Kidwelly 17 - 24 Mumbles
Loughor 29 - 25 Carmarthen Athletic
Milford Haven P - P Pontyberem
Pontarddulais 23 - 22 Burry Port
Tycroes 16 - 22 Nantgaredig
Division 3 East
Abercarn 12 - 24 Rhymney (Abandoned 65minutes due to injury)
Abertysswg 31 - 22 Usk
Llanhilleth 5 - 31 Garndiffaith
RTB Ebbw Vale 33 - 20 Tredegar Ironsides
Division 3 East Central
Cardiff Quins 11 - 65 Penarth
Fairwater 23 - 23 CR Cymry Caerdydd
Old Illtydians 26 - 26 Tylorstown
Pentyrch 30 - 14 Llanharan
Pontyclun P - P Penygraig
St Albans 38 - 9 Canton
Division 3 North East
Bala II 0 - 36 Ruthin II
Bro Gwernant 0 - 50 Llanidloes
COBRA II P - P Dinbych II
Mold II 28 - 13 Flint
Rhosllanerchrugog 7 - 50 Machynlleth
Division 3 North West
Caernarfon II 53 - 7 Porthmadog
Holyhead 22 - 22 Bethesda II
Llandudno II 7 - 22 Llangefni II
Menai Bridge 15 - 24 Bro Ffestiniog
Rhyl & District II 34 - 45 Pwllheli II
Division 3 West Central
Bryncoch 16 - 27 Aberavon Green Stars
Cwmgors 29 - 7 Baglan
Cwmllynfell 18 - 40 Nantymoel
Swansea Uplands P - P Tonmawr
Taibach 6 - 15 Cwmafan
Vardre 29 - 12 Abercrave
Division 3 West A
Lampeter Town 27 - 19 Haverfordwest
Laugharne 31 - 24 Aberaeron
Neyland 19 - 38 St Clears
Pembroke Dock Quins 66 - 5 Llangwm
St Davids 10 - 10 Cardigan
Tregaron 5 - 34 Llanybydder
Division 3 West B
Amman United 36 - 14 Bynea
Betws 5 - 36 Penygroes
Cefneithin 27 - 14 Llandybie
Furnace United 27 - 22 Tumble
New Dock Stars 40 - 41 Llangadog
Trimsaran P - P Llandeilo
Division 4 East
Bedwellty 24 - 13 Newport Saracens
Fleur De Lys 36 - 10 New Panteg
Hafodyrynys 38 - 0 Blackwood Stars
New Tredegar 7 - 34 St Julians HSOB
Trinant P - P Chepstow
Whitehead 13 - 20 Nantyglo
Division 4 East Central
Caerau Ely 18 - 15 Llandaff
Cefn Coed 34 - 17 Llandaff North
Old Penarthians 21 - 24 Treherbert
Tonyrefail 29 - 22 Gwernyfed
Ynysowen 13 - 22 Wattstown
Division 4 West Central
Briton Ferry 24 - 26 Cefn Cribwr
Bryncethin 61 - 10 Glais
Crynant P - P Pontrhydyfen
Glyncorrwg 6 - 37 Alltwen
Maesteg P - P Neath Athletic
Division 5 East
Beaufort 17 - 46 Bettws
Hollybush 13 - 18 Crickhowell
Pontllanfraith 40 - 10 Brynithel
Division 5 East Central
Llandrindod Wells P - P Pontycymmer
Ogmore Vale 24 - 8 Cardiff Internationals
Sully Sports 0 - 46 Cardiff Saracens
Tref y Clawdd 7 - 34 Ferndale
Whitchurch 12 - 26 Hirwaun
Division 5 West Central
Fall Bay 14 - 38 South Gower
Pantyffynnon 19 - 34 Cwmgwrach
Penybanc 8 - 40 Banwen
Pontyates 3 - 48 Pontardawe
Rhigos 5 - 13 Tonna
Seven Sisters P - P Cwmtwrch
Division 6 East
Abersychan 15 - 17 Forgeside
Magor 69 - 12 Girling
Tredegar P - P Cwmcarn United
Trefil P - P Hartridge
West Mon 48 - 15 Old Tyleryan