Welsh club rugby results, 23-25 September, 2022

Indigo Premiership Group

Aberavon 31 - 24 Llanelli

Carmarthen Quins 10 - 24 Swansea

Ebbw Vale 24 - 8 RGC

Merthyr 12 - 36 Llandovery

Pontypridd 40 - 8 Bridgend

Admiral National Championship

Bargoed 43 - 20 Beddau

Bedwas 26 - 27 Narberth

Glamorgan Wanderers 35 - 20 Cardiff Met

Pontypool 34 - 30 Neath

Tata Steel 7 - 48 Ystalyfera

Trebanos 15 - 33 Cross Keys

Ystrad Rhondda 13 - 13 Maesteg Quins

Admiral National Leagues

Division 1 East

Brecon 45 - 21 Blaenavon

Dowlais 34 - 10 Senghenydd

Monmouth 26 - 29 Bedlinog

Nelson 8 - 20 Penallta

Newbridge 36 - 16 Pontypool United

Risca 7 - 71 Brynmawr

Division 1 East Central

Cambrian Welfare 31 - 32 St Josephs

Dinas Powys 10 - 30 Rumney

Mountain Ash P - P Rhiwbina

Porth Harlequins 21 - 29 St Peters

Rhydyfelin P - P Barry

Ynysybwl 7 - 78 Treorchy

Division 1 North

Bala 19 - 21 COBRA

Bethesda 15 - 3 Dinbych

Dolgellau 25 - 32 Ruthin

Llandudno 22 - 38 Nant Conwy

Division 1 West Central

Ammanford 37 - 27 Birchgrove

Brynamman 3 - 54 Nantyffyllon

Dunvant 17 - 19 Skewen

Glynneath 20 - 31 Bonymaen

Tondu 14 - 12 Bridgend Athletic

Waunarlwydd 41 - 18 Kenfig Hill

Division 1 West

Aberystwyth 17 - 22 Newcastle Emlyn

Felinfoel 26 - 10 Penclawdd

Gorseinon 19 - 24 Crymych

Gowerton 18 - 17 Llanelli Wanderers

Llangennech P - P Yr Hendy

Pembroke 20 - 33 Whitland

Division 2 East

Abergavenny 29 - 10 Caldicot

Blackwood 7 - 49 Talywain

Newport HSOB 36 - 29 Croesyceiliog

Oakdale 0 - 45 Cwmbran

Pill Harriers P - P Caerleon

Division 2 East Central

Aberdare P - P Gilfach Goch

Cilfynydd 28 - 34 Abercynon

Cowbridge 24 - 12 Llanishen

Llantwit Fardre 35 - 37 Llantrisant

Taffs Well 19 - 25 Caerphilly

Treharris 31 - 17 Abercwmboi

Division 2 North

Abergele 10 - 27 Colwyn Bay

Bangor 31 - 26 Rhyl & District

Mold P - P Shotton Steel

Newtown 12 - 30 Nant Conwy II

Wrexham 70 - 10 Welshpool

Division 2 West Central

Bridgend Sports 10 - 37 Pencoed

Morriston 39 - 14 Heol y Cyw

Pyle 12 - 27 Aberavon Quins

Resolven 14 - 14 Builth Wells

Ystradgynlais 41 - 13 Porthcawl

Division 2 West

Fishguard 20 - 13 Tenby United

Kidwelly 17 - 24 Mumbles

Loughor 29 - 25 Carmarthen Athletic

Milford Haven P - P Pontyberem

Pontarddulais 23 - 22 Burry Port

Tycroes 16 - 22 Nantgaredig

Division 3 East

Abercarn 12 - 24 Rhymney (Abandoned 65minutes due to injury)

Abertysswg 31 - 22 Usk

Llanhilleth 5 - 31 Garndiffaith

RTB Ebbw Vale 33 - 20 Tredegar Ironsides

Division 3 East Central

Cardiff Quins 11 - 65 Penarth

Fairwater 23 - 23 CR Cymry Caerdydd

Old Illtydians 26 - 26 Tylorstown

Pentyrch 30 - 14 Llanharan

Pontyclun P - P Penygraig

St Albans 38 - 9 Canton

Division 3 North East

Bala II 0 - 36 Ruthin II

Bro Gwernant 0 - 50 Llanidloes

COBRA II P - P Dinbych II

Mold II 28 - 13 Flint

Rhosllanerchrugog 7 - 50 Machynlleth

Division 3 North West

Caernarfon II 53 - 7 Porthmadog

Holyhead 22 - 22 Bethesda II

Llandudno II 7 - 22 Llangefni II

Menai Bridge 15 - 24 Bro Ffestiniog

Rhyl & District II 34 - 45 Pwllheli II

Division 3 West Central

Bryncoch 16 - 27 Aberavon Green Stars

Cwmgors 29 - 7 Baglan

Cwmllynfell 18 - 40 Nantymoel

Swansea Uplands P - P Tonmawr

Taibach 6 - 15 Cwmafan

Vardre 29 - 12 Abercrave

Division 3 West A

Lampeter Town 27 - 19 Haverfordwest

Laugharne 31 - 24 Aberaeron

Neyland 19 - 38 St Clears

Pembroke Dock Quins 66 - 5 Llangwm

St Davids 10 - 10 Cardigan

Tregaron 5 - 34 Llanybydder

Division 3 West B

Amman United 36 - 14 Bynea

Betws 5 - 36 Penygroes

Cefneithin 27 - 14 Llandybie

Furnace United 27 - 22 Tumble

New Dock Stars 40 - 41 Llangadog

Trimsaran P - P Llandeilo

Division 4 East

Bedwellty 24 - 13 Newport Saracens

Fleur De Lys 36 - 10 New Panteg

Hafodyrynys 38 - 0 Blackwood Stars

New Tredegar 7 - 34 St Julians HSOB

Trinant P - P Chepstow

Whitehead 13 - 20 Nantyglo

Division 4 East Central

Caerau Ely 18 - 15 Llandaff

Cefn Coed 34 - 17 Llandaff North

Old Penarthians 21 - 24 Treherbert

Tonyrefail 29 - 22 Gwernyfed

Ynysowen 13 - 22 Wattstown

Division 4 West Central

Briton Ferry 24 - 26 Cefn Cribwr

Bryncethin 61 - 10 Glais

Crynant P - P Pontrhydyfen

Glyncorrwg 6 - 37 Alltwen

Maesteg P - P Neath Athletic

Division 5 East

Beaufort 17 - 46 Bettws

Hollybush 13 - 18 Crickhowell

Pontllanfraith 40 - 10 Brynithel

Division 5 East Central

Llandrindod Wells P - P Pontycymmer

Ogmore Vale 24 - 8 Cardiff Internationals

Sully Sports 0 - 46 Cardiff Saracens

Tref y Clawdd 7 - 34 Ferndale

Whitchurch 12 - 26 Hirwaun

Division 5 West Central

Fall Bay 14 - 38 South Gower

Pantyffynnon 19 - 34 Cwmgwrach

Penybanc 8 - 40 Banwen

Pontyates 3 - 48 Pontardawe

Rhigos 5 - 13 Tonna

Seven Sisters P - P Cwmtwrch

Division 6 East

Abersychan 15 - 17 Forgeside

Magor 69 - 12 Girling

Tredegar P - P Cwmcarn United

Trefil P - P Hartridge

West Mon 48 - 15 Old Tyleryan

