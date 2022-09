Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Eddie Jones has called up Saracens lock Hugh Tizard and left experienced scrum-half Danny Care out of his England training squad for the autumn internationals.

There is also space for Northampton Saints' Alex Coles and Alex Mitchell.

Bristol prop Kyle Sinckler and team-mate Harry Randall miss out, along with Harlequins back Joe Marchant.

The squad will meet on Sunday for three days before facing Argentina in their first game on 6 November.

England currently have a long injury list, with the likes of Saracens' Maro Itoje and Wasps' Joe Launchbury unavailable.

After the Argentina Test England host Japan, New Zealand and world champions South Africa over consecutive weekends at Twickenham.

England training squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Alex Coles (Northampton Saints), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens) Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Tom Pearson (London Irish), David Ribbans (Northampton Saints), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), Patrick Schickerling (Exeter Chiefs), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), Will Stuart (Bath), Hugh Tizard (Saracens), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Jack Walker (Harlequins), Jack Willis (Wasps)

Backs: Henry Arundell (London Irish), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints), Owen Farrell (Saracens), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Will Joseph (London Irish), Jonny May (Gloucester), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)