Warriors are facing a court appearance over a winding-up petition over £6m of unpaid tax

Financially-stricken Worcester Warriors are uncertain they will avoid being suspended from all competition on Monday by the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

Staff have been told to collect their items from Sixways before gates to the ground are locked at 16:30 BST.

The club have until 17:00 BST to show rugby's governing body they have a "credible" plan for the future.

"This is obviously not good news," said Warriors managing director Peter Kelly.

In a letter to staff he added: "Conversations remain ongoing, but it's not certain whether we will be able to satisfy the RFU's requirements by the deadline stated."

The ongoing Worcester saga

The troubled Premiership club were given time to meet the RFU's funding ultimatum.

They have been served with a winding-up petition by His Majesty's Revenue & Customs over an unpaid £6m tax bill and are thought to have total debts of £25m.

Worcester must show evidence of insurance cover and funds to cover the monthly payroll.

Head of stadium operations at Sixways, Gene Willis, has been directed by club officials to lock the gates to the ground in anticipation of the deadline being missed.

"If we do not meet all the criteria then it is highly unlikely that we will be opening the stadium on Tuesday," added Kelly.

"To that end the stadium will be open until 4.30pm in order for all staff to collect their personal belongings.

"Gene and her team will be at the stadium to secure and lock up the site."

Worcester have twice avoided being suspended from all competitions already this season, with the club prompted to provide proof that they could safely host matches at Sixways.

For the second time in as many weeks, they satisfied those demands last Thursday and went on to beat Newcastle Falcons 39-5 in an emotion-charged fixture on Saturday which could prove to be their last.

So what happens now?

If Worcester do not pay their insurance premiums by 17:00 BST on Monday, then the ground will be closed and the club will be suspended from all competitions, including the women's Premier 15s, by the RFU.

The players will have to train on local pitches and their ground caretaker, Lee Morrow and his wife, will have to be temporarily evicted from the flat they live in above the West Stand.

If the club are not saved by any last-minute major financial intervention, and they do go into administration - as Midlands rivals Wasps have said they also intend to do - the guidance from the rugby authorities is that they would receive a 35-point penalty, rather than relegation.

Beyond that, other than knowing that two separate investors are ready to take over once any administration process is complete, and given the continued silence from co-owners Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring over the past week, Warriors director of rugby Steve Diamond has admitted that he has very little idea how things will pan out.