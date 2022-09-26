Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Marty Mulhall has previously represented Ireland Students

Northampton Saints have signed loosehead prop Marty Mulhall from Bristol Bears on a month's loan.

Mulhall, 25, who joined Bristol from Swansea University two months ago, will make his debut in Tuesday's Premiership Rugby Cup tie at London Irish.

Bears director of rugby Pat Lam said it was a "mutually beneficial move" and a chance to get some "quality rugby".

Meanwhile, Saints back row Duane RatuVilai Willemsen has retired on medical advice at the age of 21.

He arrived from Australia in April 2021 but only made one first-team appearance - in last season's Premiership Rugby Cup game against Newcastle Falcons.