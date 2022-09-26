Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Kaitlan Leaney played in Australia's 22-14 defeat by New Zealand last month

Australia's Kaitlan Leaney is to join Harlequins after the World Cup.

The lock moves to the Premier 15s side from Sydney-based Waratahs, who play in Australia's Super W competition.

She won her first cap for the Wallaroos against Fiji in March and is preparing for Australia's group games with Wales, Scotland and hosts New Zealand at the World Cup, which starts next month.

She joins compatriots Emily Chancellor and Bella McKenzie in moving to the Stoop for the forthcoming season.

"This is one of the most progressive women's club programmes in the world and I can't wait to be involved with the squad after the World Cup," Leaney told the club website.

"Harlequins offers me the opportunity for a new environment and a new challenge in the most competitive league in women's rugby, and I'm looking forward to getting stuck into training and putting my hand up for selection amongst a talented squad."