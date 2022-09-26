Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Taulupe Faletau made his Cardiff debut against Munster after joining from Bath

United Rugby Championship: Cardiff v Lions Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Friday, 30 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales and the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights and report on the the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 2 October from 18:20 BST and later on demand

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young has outlined why Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau was rested for last Friday's 52-24 defeat in Glasgow and says he will be back for the Lions match.

Faletau was player-of-the-match in the opening United Rugby Championship win over Munster but did not make the trip to Scotland.

Young says Wales internationals have to be left out at certain times.

"These players can only play a number of games," said Young.

Cardiff have seven league matches before Wales' autumn series programme starts against New Zealand on 5 November with Faletau limited to playing five of those.

Cardiff have 10 players among the elite 38 Wales players selected by Wales coach Wayne Pivac, with Young explaining there are different situations for individual internationals on how many matches they can play for their regions.

"They don't want any player to play more than 26 games, including international and clubs," said Young.

"Some of the senior guys, who have more miles on the clock and are probably going to play regularly for Wales, will have less games.

"Every agreement is different. Wayne knows his squad and where the pecking order is.

"Somebody like Toby (Faletau) can only play 17 games for Cardiff but also can only play five games on the bounce.

"So you have to pick and choose the games. Without me saying exactly which games he is going to play, you only have to look at the fixture list to see if, you wanted Toby to be available for the derbies, at some point he is going to have to be rested.

"Not every player is on the same rest period. Certain players who are considered regulars (for Wales) are going to play less for us and have less leeway, because the likelihood is they are going to be playing for Wales if they are available.

"Somebody like Faletau will have tighter restraints on game numbers than others, some guys on the fringes we have a little bit more leeway."

So Young admits while he wants to pick his full-strength squad for every game, he understands the constraints.

"You have to make decisions which are tough," said Young

"When you are striving for confidence and want to get results, you want to play your best team as much as possible and be available for the derby games for example.

"We also understand is it not the right thing for the Wales players to go into international windows on the back of eight or nine games."

Faletau is back in contention for this Friday's visit of Lions but Cardiff have injury concerns at full-back and loosehead prop.

Matthew Morgan (knee) will miss the game, with fellow full-backs Liam Williams and Jacob Beetham already long-term injury casualties.

Wales wing Josh Adams would have been an alternative but is set to miss the Lions game with a groin injury, although he is not a long-term concern.

Fly-half Rhys Priestland, teenager Cameron Winnett and wing Aled Summerhill are options to fill the Cardiff number 15 jersey.

Prop Rhys Carre has been suffering from a knee injury and is doubtful to play this weekend, with Corey Domachowski missing the Glasgow defeat with a hamstring problem.

Props Rhys Barratt and Brad Thyer are on standby if Carre and Domachowski are not fit.

Centre Mason Grady (dead leg), flankers James Botham (shoulder) and Thomas Young (neck) also picked up injuries and are battling to be fit.