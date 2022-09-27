Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Hosea Saumaki scored one of Leicester's tries as they overturned a half-time deficit against Wasps

Leicester Tigers overturned a 10-point deficit to beat crisis club Wasps 38-17 in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Wasps, who have filed notice to appoint administrators, led 17-7 after tries by Ollie Dawkins and Olly Hartley.

But Leicester, who opened their account through Sean Jansen, fought back to lead with scores from Emeka Ilione and Hosea Saumaki either side of half-time.

Sam Edwards and Archie Vanes crossed late to seal an ultimately dominant win by the reigning Premiership champions.

Wasps had recorded back-to-back victories in league and cup despite their perilous plight off the field and began well as Dawkins chased Hartley's kick to dot down in the corner.

After Leicester levelled from a maul, with Jansen the man to bundle over, Hartley threw a fine dummy to burst through poor Tigers defending to put the visitors back in front.

Will Haydon-Wood, who had converted both Wasps tries, added a penalty to take the lead into double figures but that proved to be as good as it got for the visitors.

Saumaki's burst set up flanker Ilione to reduce the arrears and the Tonga wing later finished off another Tigers maul to put them ahead after a Jed Walsh penalty levelled matters.

Wasps did threaten a response but terrific Tigers defending kept them at bay before Edwards and Vanes put a gloss on the scoreline with late tries.

More to follow.