Wales flanker Josh Navidi has played 33 internationals and was a member of the 2021 British and Irish Lions touring squad of South Africa

Cardiff and Wales flanker Josh Navidi is not expected to return for at least a month as he continues to be troubled by a neck injury.

Navidi has missed the start of the United Rugby Championship season.

The 31-year-old now faces a race to be fit for Wales' autumn international against New Zealand on 5 November.

When asked whether it will be a month or so before he is back, Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young said." I think so."

Young added: "He is not anywhere near full training yet.

"He has had two injections and it has improved but not to a level where he is back out there training with the players yet.

"He does not feel he can be out there at this moment in time, although he is pleased with some improvement, but not as much as he would have liked.

"He goes back to the specialist to have an update next week and we take it from there."