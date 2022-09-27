Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Andy Uren has come off the bench to replace Harry Randall in all three of Bristol's Premiership matches so far this season

Bristol scrum-half Andy Uren has signed a contract extension to keep him at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2026.

The 26-year-old, who came up through the club's academy, has played 138 times for the Bears after making his debut as a 17-year-old.

He twice helped Bristol win promotion from the Championship and played in the Bears' dramatic Premiership semi-final loss to Harlequins in 2021.

"As a proud Bristolian, staying here was an easy decision for me," he said.

"I love the environment and the boys - we feel as though there is a lot more to come from us as a group," Uren added to the club website. external-link

Uren was mainly used as a replacement last season and has started as understudy to England scrum-half Harry Randall this term.

"Andy is one of our longest serving players, a club centurion and a proven Premiership performer," said Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam.

"As everyone knows, a big part of our vision is to have Bristolians representing the club at the highest level, and Andy is a fantastic example to our young players of what can be achieved through commitment and sustained hard work."