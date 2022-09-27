Andy Uren: Bristol Bears scrum-half signs new long-term deal
Bristol scrum-half Andy Uren has signed a contract extension to keep him at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2026.
The 26-year-old, who came up through the club's academy, has played 138 times for the Bears after making his debut as a 17-year-old.
He twice helped Bristol win promotion from the Championship and played in the Bears' dramatic Premiership semi-final loss to Harlequins in 2021.
"As a proud Bristolian, staying here was an easy decision for me," he said.
"I love the environment and the boys - we feel as though there is a lot more to come from us as a group," Uren added to the club website.
Uren was mainly used as a replacement last season and has started as understudy to England scrum-half Harry Randall this term.
"Andy is one of our longest serving players, a club centurion and a proven Premiership performer," said Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam.
"As everyone knows, a big part of our vision is to have Bristolians representing the club at the highest level, and Andy is a fantastic example to our young players of what can be achieved through commitment and sustained hard work."