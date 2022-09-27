Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England women's last Twickenham appearance came alongside a men's match in November 2020

England's women will play their first standalone fixture at Twickenham when they face France in the 2023 Women's Six Nations on 29 April.

The tournament will take place after the men's event for the third year in a row, running from 25 March to 29 April.

The Red Roses host Scotland at Newcastle's Kingston Park on 25 March and Italy at Franklin's Gardens in Northampton on 2 April.

The Rugby Football Union aims to fill Twickenham for a women's game by 2025.

That is the year England - favourites to win the World Cup that starts in New Zealand on 8 October - have been named as hosts for the next edition of the tournament.

England have played at Twickenham before, but have previously combined their match with a men's fixture at the stadium.

They beat France, their closest Six Nations rivals in recent years, to win the title for a fourth consecutive title in April 2022.

Earlier in the tournament, England set an attendance record of 15,836 at Leicester's Welford Road.

England head coach Simon Middleton said the fixture at Twickenham, which will be broadcast on BBC Two along with all of England's games, is "a real marker of where the game is at".

He added: "We know there are some big targets to sell out the stadium at the 2025 World Cup and it's great we have the opportunity to draw a big crowd two years out."

England's 2023 Women's Six Nations fixtures