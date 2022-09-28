Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Freddie Steward, George Martin and Jack van Poortvliet all made their first-team debuts for Leicester Tigers in 2019

Leicester Tigers' Freddie Steward, George Martin and Jack van Poortvliet have signed new deals to stay with the Premiership champions.

Full-back Steward, 21, was named England men's player of the year and young player of the year at the Rugby Players' Association awards in May.

Scrum-half van Poortvliet and lock Martin, both 21, made their Test debuts for England in the past 18 months.

"This is an exciting day for the club," said Tigers boss Steve Borthwick.

"All three of these young men - George, Freddie and Jack - are proud Leicester Tigers players, who have been a part of the club since they were kids and grown up, together, at the club.

"There is so much growth in all of their games; the steps they have taken so far in their young careers has been brilliant to witness and a privilege to be a part of at Leicester Tigers."

Steward started for Tigers in their Premiership final win against Saracens last season, while Martin came off the bench.

Van Poortvliet helped Leicester reach the Twickenham showdown, coming off the bench in the semi-final win against Northampton.