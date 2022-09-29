Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Taulupe Faletau was player-of-the-match in the opening United Rugby Championship win over Munster

United Rugby Championship: Cardiff v Lions Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Friday, 30 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales and the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights and report on the the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 2 October from 18:20 BST and later on demand

Taulupe Faletau returns as Cardiff Rugby make seven personnel changes for Friday's United Rugby Championship game at home to South Africa's Lions.

Lopeti Timani will make his first start at lock after two replacement appearances, with captain Josh Turnbull switching to flanker.

Fly-half Rhys Priestland will play at full-back, while Theo Cabango, Rey Lee-Lo, Brad Thyer and Liam Belcher start.

Wing Josh Adams, prop Rhys Carre and flanker Thomas Young miss out.

Young was due to play but was a late withdrawal with James Botham coming back in at flanker and Shane Lewis-Hughes brought in as a replacement.

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young has said Wales number eight Faletau was rested for last Friday's 52-24 defeat in Glasgow because internationals have limits on game time.

He was player-of-the-match in the opening win over Munster, but did not make the trip to Scotland.

Priestland wears the 15 jersey with Liam Williams and Jacob Beetham sidelined and Matthew Morgan having suffered a knee injury against Glasgow.

Wales wing Adams would have been an alternative but misses the Lions game with a groin injury, although he is not a long-term concern.

Carre has been suffering from a knee injury, but Corey Domachowski returns to the replacements bench after missing the Glasgow defeat with a hamstring problem.

Wales wing Owen Lane is out until December with an ankle injury which means he will miss the autumn internationals.

Lions make two changes from their 28-27 win at Ospreys, recalling Henco van Wyk and Pieter Jansen van Vuren.

Centre Van Wyk replaces Zander du Plessis at 13, while lock Van Vuren comes in for Ruben Schoeman to make his first start of the season.

Cardiff: Rhys Priestland; Aled Summerhill, Rey Lee-Lo, Max Llewellyn, Theo Cabango; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Brad Thyer, Liam Belcher, Dillon Lewis, Lopeti Timani, Seb Davies, Josh Turnbull (capt), James Botham, Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Corey Domachowski, Dmitri Arhip, Rory Thornton, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Lloyd Williams, Mason Grady, Uilisi Halaholo.

Lions: Andries Coetzee; Edwill van der Merwe, Henco van Wyk, Marius Louw, Quan Horn; Gianni Lombard, Sanele Nohamba; Sti Sithole, PJ Botha, Ruan Dreyer, Pieter Jansen van Vuren, Reinhard Nothnagel (capt), Sibusiso Sangweni, Emmanuel Tshituka, Francke Horn.

Replacements: Jaco Visagie, JP Smith, Ruan Smith, Ruan Venter, Ruhan Straeuli, Morne van den Berg, Jordan Hendrikse, Zander du Plessis.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU)

Assistant referees: Craig Evans & Carwyn Williams (WRU)

TMO: Ben Blain (SRU).