David Corkery, Declan Fitzpatrick and Ben Marshall lodged filings in the High Court on Wednesday

The Irish Rugby Football Union has declined to comment on three cases that were filed against it by former rugby players on Wednesday.

Ex-internationals David Corkery and Declan Fitzpatrick, and former Leinster and Connacht forward Ben Marshall lodged filings against the IRFU, World Rugby and their respective provinces.

While the IRFU said it would be "inappropriate" to address the cases directly, the Irish Independent has reported external-link they are in relation to concussion.

In a statement released on Thursday, Irish rugby's governing body responded without addressing the court filings.

"People in rugby have been moved by the personal accounts of former players as reported in the media," read the IRFU statement.

"Player welfare is of paramount importance to the IRFU and we are constantly reviewing safety protocols for all players.

"Our approach, based on scientific evidence, involves a commitment to ongoing education, monitoring and application of safety protocols across the game, including proactively managing elite player game time with a focus on injury prevention and oversight.

"As this is a legal matter it would be inappropriate to comment on these cases directly, which will now be handled by our insurers."

Dublin law firm Maguire McClafferty LLP, who are representing all three former players, also refused to comment on the cases.

Former Ulster prop Fitzpatrick, who won seven caps for Ireland, was forced to retire on medical advice in 2015 at the age of 31 as a consequence of concussions suffered during his career, while Marshall called time on his professional career at Connacht aged only 26 because of a concussion injury.

Ex-Munster flanker Corkery won 27 caps for Ireland between 1994 and 1999.

Lawyers representing more than 185 former rugby union players have begun legal proceedings against governing bodies the Rugby Football Union, the Welsh Rugby Union and World Rugby over brain damage suffered by their clients.