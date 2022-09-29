Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ospreys wing Alex Cuthbert has played 52 internationals for Wales

United Rugby Championship: Ospreys v Glasgow Venue: Swansea.com Stadium Date: Saturday, 1 October Kick-off: 15:05 BST Coverage: Live on the BBC Sport website and app, Radio Wales 882MW and DTV; Highlights and report on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 2 October from 18:20 BST and later on demand

Wales wing Alex Cuthbert is a doubt for the autumn international series with no comeback date yet set for Ospreys.

Cuthbert, 32, is yet to play this season after suffering a shoulder injury in the second Test against South Africa in July.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth admits he is not expecting to select Cuthbert in the next few weeks.

Wales play New Zealand on 5 November before matches against Argentina, Georgia and Australia.

Head coach Wayne Pivac has already lost Cardiff full-back Liam Williams and wing Owen Lane and Dragons prop Leon Brown for the autumn series, while flanker Josh Navidi currently has a troublesome neck injury.

"He [Cuthbert] is struggling a bit to be fair," said Booth.

"He has not been on the training park from a team perspective yet which is annoying and frustrating for him.

"We are getting to the bottom of it, but he looks a little way away at the moment."

Booth is unsure of the timescale on Cuthbert's return.

"I don't know, I can't answer that with any degree of accuracy," said Booth.

"It is one of those things in how it responds and there is a lot of individual element to that.

"I have spoken a lot before about different injuries to Gareth Anscombe and Justin Tipuric, the last 10% of it [recovery] is the difficult part.

"Getting people back to 90% is easier. The last 10% of getting them back on the field is the difficult thing because basically that becomes an individual thing.

"But we are not that stage yet."

When asked whether Cuthbert would be fit for the autumn internationals, Booth replied: "Again, the next couple of weeks are going to be critical."

Ospreys fly-half Gareth Anscombe and centre Owen Watkin are back in contention for the United Rugby Championship match against Glasgow on Saturday.

The pair missed the 28-27 defeat by Lions with head injuries suffered in the opening-day draw against Scarlets.

Wales prop Gareth Thomas is back in training after recovering from a hamstring injury that forced him out of the first two games.

Thomas might not make the Glasgow game but could return against Ulster on 7 October, while hooker Sam Parry is still sidelined.