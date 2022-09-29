Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ulster flanker David McCann is handed a start for the first game of the Toyota Challenge series

Toyota Challenge series: Griquas v Emerging Ireland Venue: Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein Date: Friday, 30 September Kick-off: 12:45 BST Coverage: Preview, score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Five Ulster players will start for Emerging Ireland in their opening Toyota Challenge game against the Griquas on Friday.

Stewart Moore, Robert Baloucoune, Nathan Doak, Tom Stewart and David McCann are in the team for the first game of the series in Bloemfontein.

Ulster pair Michael McDonald and Jake Flannery are named among the replacements.

Leinster number eight Max Deegan will captain the side.

Deegan is joined in the back row by Scott Penny and McCann - Joe McCarthy and Tom Ahern are named at lock with Josh Wycherley, Stewart and Thomas Clarkson in the front row.

Doak and Jack Crowley get the nod at half-back with Moore and Jamie Osborne at centre. Baloucoune and Calvin Nash fill the wings while Shane Daly starts at full-back.

Diarmuid Barron, Michael Milne, Roman Salanoa, Brian Deeny, John Hodnett and Antoine Frisch complete the replacements bench.

Emerging Ireland will take on the Pumas next Wednesday and finish against the Cheetahs four days later, with all three games in the series at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Ireland: Daly (Munster), Nash (Munster), Osbourne (Leinster), Moore (Ulster), Baloucoune (Ulster), Crowley (Munster), Doak (Ulster); Wycherley (Munster), Stewart (Ulster), Clarkson (Leinster), McCarthy (Leinster), Ahern (Munster), McCann (Ulster), Penny (Leinster), Deegan (Leinster, capt).

Replacements: Barron (Munster), Milne (Leinster), Salanoa (Munster), Deeny (Leinster), Hodnett (Munster), McDonald (Ulster), Flannery (Ulster), Frisch (Munster).