Ken Owens won the first of his 82 Wales caps against Namibia at the 2011 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

URC: Benetton v Scarlets (Sat) Venue: Stadio Monigo, Treviso Date: Saturday, 1 October Time: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live on S4C and BBC iPlayer. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online from 18:20 BST and later on demand

Wales and British and Irish Lions duo Leigh Halfpenny and Ken Owens could return for Scarlets when the region travel to Benetton on Saturday.

Owens' return from a back issue began in the second-tier Welsh Premiership for Carmarthen Quins last weekend.

Scarlets boss Dwayne Peel said: "He's back in the mix."

Halfpenny is also in contention having been ruled out since July 2021 with a knee injury suffered while playing for Wales.

Owens last played for Scarlets in October 2021 against Leinster.

After being selected for Wales' opening autumn international against New Zealand in October 2021, Owens pulled out of the game with his back problem and has not played since.

Last weekend Owens played 40 minutes as Quins lost against Swansea. Another Scarlets hooker, Shaun Evans is also back in contention.

Leigh Halfpenny has played 96 times for Wales and four Tests for the British and Irish Lions

In Owens' absence another, Ryan Elias, has become Scarlets' and Wales' first-choice hooker with Ospreys' Dewi Lake taking his chance to become a powerful impact option off the bench.

Peel also says Wales backs Johnny McNicholl and Steff Evans are also "close" to returning.

McNicholl suffered a head knock in their United Rugby Championship (URC) opener on 17 September.

Peel added: "Johnny McNicholl is back in contention. Leigh's been training, Ken Owens has been training. They're close to being available, or if not in contention.

"It's nice to get those guys back on the field, especially Johnny as well. I think that he was disappointed obviously with having that head knock against Ospreys, and he's looking forward to having a big season as well."