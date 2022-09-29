Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Bundee Aki (right) was sent off for a dangerous clear-out on Stormers winger Seabelo Senatla

Bundee Aki is set to miss Ireland's autumn internationals after being banned for eight weeks.

The centre was sent off in Connacht's defeat by the Stormers on Saturday.

Aki will miss five Connacht matches as well as Ireland's opening internationals in November with South Africa and Fiji in Dublin.

The 32-year-old could face Australia in Ireland's final game as his ban will be reduced to seven weeks if he completes a coaching intervention programme.

Aki was sent off in the 60th minute of Connacht's United Rugby Championship defeat away to the Stormers after he was penalised for a dangerous clear-out on winger Seabelo Senatla.

The disciplinary committee felt Aki was reckless and his actions contained a "high degree of danger".

It was also determined that Aki had "not shown expected standards of conduct or respect" to match officials following his dismissal.

The judicial officer acknowledged Aki apologised to both referee Gianluca Gnecchi and Senatla following the incident.

Aki had previously received two red cards playing for Ireland. His first came at the 2019 World Cup against Samoa before he was dismissed in the 2021 Six Nations against England.