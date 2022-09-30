Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Worcester Warriors have been in dialogue with HMRC over an unpaid tax bill since mid-August

Worcester Warriors' administrators say they expect unpaid players to serve the club with breach of contract notices.

Julie Palmer, from Begbies Traynor, has now had it verified that players and staff are paid by WRFC Players Ltd - and not WRFC Trading Ltd, which has gone into administration.

It was not until club wi-fi was restored at Sixways on Thursday evening that she received key information.

Players and staff were not paid their September wages on Friday.

There is now a statutory two-week notice period to be served by players.

However, this is likely to be overtaken by His Majesty's Revenue & Customs' winding-up petition against WRFC Players Ltd, due to be heard on 5 October, which is also the deadline for non-playing staff.

Warriors skipper Ted Hill has missed all four Worcester Warriors games this season with a hamstring injury

If the petition is successful and the company is liquidated, the players would then be released from their contracts.

Warriors captain Ted Hill told BBC Hereford & Worcester on Friday morning: "We want to get the club up and running and back to its former glory.

"That's the main thing. If it does that, then people will stay. But stuff happens, it's a professional sport and you have to have a plan B."

Staff relaunch Go Fund Me page

Warriors staff are appealing to the public for money, as some face another month without pay, through a Go Fund Me page external-link set up last month after they went through similar troubles.

At the end of August, some staff and players were paid, others received 65% and some received nothing.

Staff have learned the company they sit in is not currently in administration, meaning they cannot be made redundant, cannot claim anything and will again not be paid.

At the point of liquidation, employees will be able to make redundancy claims for unpaid wages. This "usually takes three to four weeks", according to Palmer.

If WRFC Players Ltd is liquidated, the Gallagher Premiership club would automatically have no contracted players or staff and seemingly no option but to drop out of the top division.

Worcester's debts total more than £25m, including at least £6m in unpaid tax, while owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham have been accused of asset stripping the club.

The club failed to meet a Rugby Football Union deadline on Monday requesting proof of insurance cover and funding for the club's monthly payroll, which resulted in them being suspended from all competitions.

Two consortiums, one involving former Worcester chief executive Jim O'Toole, are understood to have expressed an interest in buying the club out of administration.

Goldring, who has not spoken publicly, and Whittingham, who was interviewed by the BBC on 10 September, remain directors of WRFC Players.

Palmer says they applied to HMRC to have the winding-up petition lifted, with a view to voluntarily putting the club into administration, but were turned down.

Technically, the directors could make staff redundant but the time frame for that would probably be no sooner than 5 October.

Palmer does not believe it is possible for Begbies Traynor to also be made administrators of WRFC Players.

She had previously told BBC Sport about getting non-rugby events going again at Sixways - and she says they are still looking to do this, but it would involve a "skeleton staff, not a wholesale re-engagement" and that those staff would be paid on a consultancy basis.