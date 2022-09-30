Munster's Jack Crowley was imperious with the boot for the visitors

Toyota Challenge series: Griquas v Emerging Ireland Griquas (7) 7 Tries: Otto Cons: Fouche Emerging Ireland (28) 54 Tries: Penny 2, Baloucoune, Wycherley, Moore, Daley, McCann, Nash Cons: Crowley 6, Flannery

Eight-try Emerging Ireland produced a clinical display to see off Griquas 54-7 in their opening Toyota Challenge series game in Bloemfontein.

Two tries from Scott Penny along with scores from Robert Baloucoune and Josh Wycherley gave the Irish a 28-7 half-time lead, with captain Niel Otto crossing for the hosts.

Stewart Moore, Shane Daley, David McCann and Calvin Nash also scored.

Hugely-impressive fly-half Jack Crowley kicked six conversions from seven.

Emerging Ireland will take on the Pumas next Wednesday and finish against the Cheetahs four days later, with all three games in the series at the Toyota Stadium.

Simon Easterby's side, with five Ulster players in the starting line-up, defended well from the outset and slowly took control of the game by making the most of the try-scoring opportunities they created.

They produced a number of impressive passing moves, while Munster's Crowley was particularly impressive with the boot.

Emerging Ireland take control after early pressure

The Irish team had to soak up a lot of early pressure from the hosts, who started the game strongly, but Easterby's men defended well and took their first opportunity of the match when it arrived in the 14th minute.

Some quick thinking saw them opt for a tap-and-go just a few yards out and it led to Leinster's Penny doing well to get low and scramble over a try, which was duly converted by Crowley.

The visitors doubled their lead on 26 minutes when Ulster wing Baloucoune kept his width well on the left to collect an accurate Jamie Osbourne pass and get over in the corner, with Crowley delivering a superb kick from the touchline to add the extras again.

Emerging Ireland got their series off to an excellent start

Ireland then went down to 14 men for 10 minutes when David McCann was shown a yellow card, and it was while the Ulster flanker was off the pitch that Griquas got back into the game in the 33rd minute.

They made good use of the tap-and-go this time before captain Nial Otto showed impressive opportunism to touch down for five points that became seven thanks to Eddie Fouche.

Emerging Ireland reasserted their authority within minutes, however, when Penny got over for his second try of the half after his team won a line-out - Crowley once again splitting the posts with the conversion.

Easterby's side finished the half on a high with an excellent converted try in the final minute, scored by Josh Wycherley from a Neil Doak pass after a lovely sweeping move.

Moore scored what was perhaps the best try of the match in the 52nd minute, adding the finishing touches to a move that included almost every Irish player.

Daley ran on to a perfectly weighted Crowley kick to touch down for try number six before Ulster's McCann got the seventh - the only surprising thing being that Crowley was off target with his conversion attempt.

Nash completed the scoring in the final minute, with the conversion from substitute Jake Flannery, to make it an emphatic opening-day win for Emerging Ireland.

Griquas: Jaer; Oranje, Nel, Kruger, Obi; Fouche, Alexander; Dube, Westraadt, Forwood, Retief, Liebenberg; Otto (capt), Gouws, Venter.

Replacements: Uys, Mthabela, Botha, Muzanargwo, Amiras, Mulder, Whitehead, Davids, Staples, Ndimande, Isaacs.

Emerging Ireland: Daly (Munster), Nash (Munster), Osbourne (Leinster), Moore (Ulster), Baloucoune (Ulster), Crowley (Munster), Doak (Ulster); Wycherley (Munster), Stewart (Ulster), Clarkson (Leinster), McCarthy (Leinster), Ahern (Munster), McCann (Ulster), Penny (Leinster), Deegan (Leinster, capt).

Replacements: Barron (Munster), Milne (Leinster), Salanoa (Munster), Deeny (Leinster), Hodnett (Munster), McDonald (Ulster), Flannery (Ulster), Frisch (Munster).