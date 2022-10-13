Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

New Zealander back row Nick Williams joined Cardiff Blues from Ulster in 2016

Former Cardiff and Ulster number eight Nick Williams has thanked medics for helping save his life.

Williams suffered a cardiac arrest and has been recovering in hospital.

The 38-year-old has been working as a BBC Radio Wales summariser, having retired from playing in August 2020.

"To my superhero Jase, the Welsh Air Ambulance and the entire staff at the NHS my sincerest thanks and love to you all. Diolch yn fawr iawn," Williams wrote on social media.

"Talofa lava everyone. I'm extremely grateful to the big man upstairs for getting myself and my family through a tough few weeks. I can't thank you all enough for the love, thoughts and prayers. I haven't been able to get back to you all but please know that I'm truly thankful from the bottom of my heart.

"Finally to my brothers, my sisters, mum and of course my beautiful wife Gemma and our three girls, your strength and love is my drive to get stronger day by day. From now it's all about rest and recovery. Health is wealth."

Williams retired following a 16-year professional career that took him from playing in his native New Zealand for North Harbour and the Blues to Munster, Aironi, Ulster and finally Cardiff.

He played for the Welsh side for four seasons where he made 77 appearances, scored 13 tries and was part of Cardiff's 2018 European Challenge Cup success.

Williams, who was born in Auckland but of Samoan descent, played rugby league through his youth and switched to union late.

He was taken under the wing of Mark Anscombe and progressed to North Harbour and Blues honours.

Williams played 37 Super Rugby games for the Blues and earned four Junior All Blacks caps before making the move to Europe.

He spent two years at both Irish side Munster and Aironi in Italy, before reuniting with Anscombe at Ulster where he spent four successful seasons and was named Pro14 Player of the Year in 2013 before linking up with Cardiff.