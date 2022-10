Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Quins hooker Jack Musk got his try account for the season up and running with two scores

Gallagher Premiership Harlequins (21) 35 Tries: Musk 2, Anyanwu, Northmore, Murley Cons: Smith 5 Northampton Saints (10) 29 Tries: Ludlam, Freeman, Furbank, James Cons: Biggar 3 Pen: Biggar

Harlequins survived a late fightback to beat an error-prone Northampton Saints at Twickenham Stoop.

Jack Musk, Lennox Anyanwu and Luke Northmore eased Quins into a 21-3 lead before Lewis Ludlam's try pulled Saints back to 21-10 at half-time.

Musk crossed again with Saints' Lukhan Salakaia-Loto in the sin-bin, but Tommy Freeman's try kept them in it.

Cadan Murley took the hosts clear at 35-15 before tries from George Furbank and Tom James set up a tense finale.

More to follow.

Harlequins: Marler (c), Musk, Louw, Lamb, Herbst, Kenningham, Evans, White, Care, Smith, Murley, Anyanwu, Northmore, Marchant, Green.

Replacements: Riley, Garcia Botta, Kerrod, Hammond, Jurevicius, Gjaltema, Allan, David.

Northampton Saints: Furbank, Freeman, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Collins, Biggar, Mitchell, Iyogun, Matavesi, Petch, Salakaia-Loto, Coles, Scott-Young, Ludlam (c), Augustus.

Replacements: Haywood, Heffernan, Hill, Moon, Graham, James, Proctor, Sleightholme.

Sin-bin: Salakaia-Loto (43).

Referee: Christophe Ridley