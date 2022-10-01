Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Centre Steff Hughes left Scarlets at the end of the 2021-22 season

Dragons RFC have signed former Scarlets centre Steff Hughes as short-term injury cover.

The 28-year-old made his Scarlets debut in 2013 and made 104 appearances for them before leaving Parc y Scarlets at the end of last season.

Hughes will add to Dragons' midfield options in the coming weeks in the United Rugby Championship.

He was part of Dragons' pre-match preparations before last week's win over Munster at Rodney Parade.

Hughes will not feature in Saturday's game against Sharks but could play a part in the trip to Benetton on Sunday, 9 October.

Meanwhile, lock Huw Taylor and back row Lennon Greggains are set for loan spells in the English Championship.

Taylor, 26, has moved to Bedford Blues, while Greggains, 23, will have a spell with Hartpury University RFC to gain game time.

Greggains joins team-mate and hooker Ellis Shipp, 25, who has been on loan at Hartpury during September.