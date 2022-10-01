Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jersey Reds' forwards proved to be the difference against Cornish Pirates

Jersey Reds' scrum was the difference in their 21-10 win over Cornish Pirates, according to Pirates' joint-head coach Gavin Cattle.

In difficult conditions the hosts led 14-0 at half-time thanks to two penalty tries late in the opening half.

Despite being down to 13 men Jack Andrew went over for the Pirates early in the second half before Carwyn Penny crossed to make it 14-10.

But a third penalty try with seven minutes to go saw the islanders win.

The result put Jersey top of the Championship after four wins from four games while Pirates are seventh having won two and lost two.

"The scrum was the big difference," Cattle told BBC Radio Jersey.

"That gave them field position, gave them entries into the 22 and it was difficult conditions for both teams.

"I was just pleased with the character we showed to get back in the fight, but there were some critical moments that didn't go our way and Jersey took advantage of that."

Jersey Reds forwards coach Rob Webber said: "You can do all the rugby coaching you want, but what you can't coach so easily is character and we showed that tonight against a really tough Pirates outfit.

"I'm really proud of the performance. The character and the grit we showed was really good.

"The biggest thing we can take from it is we've won it pretty ugly."