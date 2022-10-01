Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gareth Anscombe has played 32 internationals for Wales

Ospreys coach Toby Booth says he expects the citing officer to look at an incident that led to an injury to Gareth Anscombe during the United Rugby Championship win over Glasgow.

The Wales fly-half was forced off with a rib problem in the second half of the 32-17 victory in Swansea.

Booth wants to see if there was foul play involved in the incident with Glasgow hooker George Turner.

"I'm going to have a look because he is in a prone position," said Booth.

"It was a dead ball and he can't see it coming, so we need to just see what that looks like.

"I am going a little bit off what was happening when Gareth came off but you never like to see a player leave the pitch in that manner.

"We will have a look at it, the citing officer I am sure will have a look at it and it is out of our hands.

"It is the most disappointing side of the win but Gareth is a tough nut and he will get back pretty quickly."

Wales coach Wayne Pivac will be concerned about the extent of Anscombe's injury with his side facing New Zealand on 5 November, while Ospreys' fly-half options include Jack Walsh and Stephen Myler.

Cardiff full-back Liam Williams and Dragons prop Leon Brown are already out of the four autumn internationals, with concerns over Ospreys wing Alex Cuthbert, Cardiff flanker Josh Navidi and Scarlets centre Johnny Williams.

Pivac was watching in Swansea and will also have been impressed by Ospreys' two-try wing Keelan Giles, who has recovered from a series of long-term injuries.

"He has been very good all year," said Booth.

"We have spent a long time putting him back together and Chris Towers and Simon Church (Ospreys medical staff) and their respective departments should take a lot of credit for that.

"We have been building him up slowly with 50 or 60 minutes here and there and now he is able to produce 80-minute performances with such impactful moments.

"Moments like that win matches and you need that quality.

"He has always been talented but now his body has caught back up, that's great for him and us.

"He has got an eye for an opportunity, that's for sure."