Close menu

Welsh club rugby results

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results, 1 October, 2022

Indigo Premiership Group

Aberavon 33 - 24 Carmarthen Quins

Cardiff 20 - 19 Ebbw Vale

Llandovery 15 - 13 Newport

Llanelli 12 - 41 RGC

Swansea 45 - 22 Pontypridd

Admiral National Championship

Beddau 14 - 20 Bedwas

Cardiff Met 32 - 36 Bargoed

Cross Keys 100 - 6 Tata Steel

Maesteg Quins 32 - 12 Glamorgan Wanderers

Neath 33 - 23 Narberth

Pontypool 82 - 3 Trebanos

Ystalyfera 8 - 24 Ystrad Rhondda

Admiral National Leagues

Division 1 East

Bedlinog 18 - 23 Brecon

Blaenavon 42 - 22 Dowlais

Brynmawr 35 - 7 Pontypool United

Penallta 29 - 7 Monmouth

Risca 10 - 31 Nelson

Senghenydd 5 - 55 Newbridge

Division 1 East Central

Barry 29 - 22 Cambrian Welfare

Dinas Powys 14 - 32 Porth Harlequins

Rumney 50 - 12 Rhiwbina

St Josephs 49 - 7 Ynysybwl

St Peters 23 - 22 Rhydyfelin

Treorchy 25 - 15 Mountain Ash

Division 1 North

Caernarfon 64 - 0 Dolgellau

Llandudno P - P Llangefni

Nant Conwy 41 - 3 COBRA

Pwllheli 47 - 7 Bethesda

Ruthin 25 - 10 Bala

Division 1 West Central

Bonymaen 31 - 17 Tondu

Bridgend Athletic 23 - 25 Waunarlwydd

Dunvant 43 - 31 Glynneath

Kenfig Hill P - P Brynamman

Nantyffyllon 22 - 29 Ammanford

Skewen 13 - 23 Birchgrove

Division 1 West

Aberystwyth 45 - 6 Gorseinon

Crymych 12 - 12 Felinfoel

Llanelli Wanderers 64 - 12 Pembroke

Newcastle Emlyn 34 - 22 Yr Hendy

Penclawdd 14 - 34 Gowerton

Whitland 14 - 57 Llangennech

Division 2 East

Caerleon 24 - 34 Abergavenny

Croesyceiliog 14 - 67 Talywain

Cwmbran 28 - 31 Pill Harriers

Newport HSOB 89 - 0 Oakdale

Ynysddu 29 - 18 Blackwood

Division 2 East Central

Abercwmboi 42 - 14 Llantwit Fardre

Abercynon 61 - 17 Llanishen

Caerphilly 20 - 7 Cowbridge

Cilfynydd 23 - 32 Treharris (Abandoned 77minutes - injury)

Gilfach Goch 24 - 24 Taffs Well

Llantrisant 10 - 24 Aberdare

Division 2 North

Colwyn Bay 27 - 7 Bangor

Nant Conwy II 26 - 15 Abergele

Rhyl & District P - P Wrexham

Shotton Steel P - P Newtown

Welshpool P - P Mold

Division 2 West Central

Aberavon Quins 19 - 10 Ystradgynlais

Builth Wells 32 - 12 Heol y Cyw

Maesteg Celtic 22 - 15 Bridgend Sports

Pencoed 18 - 29 Morriston

Resolven 30 - 15 Pyle

Division 2 West

Burry Port 32 - 5 Mumbles

Carmarthen Athletic 32 - 37 Kidwelly

Nantgaredig 27 - 15 Milford Haven

Pontarddulais 24 - 8 Tycroes

Pontyberem 3 - 28 Fishguard

Tenby United 24 - 5 Loughor

Division 3 East

Abertillery B G 43-12 Rhymney

Blaina 25-31 Abertysswg

Garndiffaith 19-18 Abercarn

Machen 25-10 Llanhilleth

Usk 34 - 8 RTB Ebbw Vale

Division 3 East Central

Canton 22 - 29 Fairwater

CR Cymry Caerdydd 15 - 29 Pontyclun

Llanharan 63 - 10 Penygraig

Penarth 59 - 0 Old Illtydians

Pentyrch 54 - 3 Cardiff Quins

Tylorstown 16 - 17 St Albans

Division 3 North East

Bro Gwernant 6 - 75 Mold II

Flint 39 - 27 Bala II

Llanidloes P - P Machynlleth

Ruthin II 24 - 5 COBRA II

Wrexham II 32 - 22 Rhosllanerchrugog

Division 3 North West

Bethesda II 8 - 17 Porthmadog

Bro Ffestiniog 41 - 12 Caernarfon II

Llandudno II 38 - 14 Holyhead

Pwllheli II 5 - 10 Menai Bridge

Division 3 West Central

Aberavon Green Stars 40 - 10 Tonmawr

Abercrave 85 - 10 Taibach

Baglan 15 - 31 Swansea Uplands

Bryncoch 0 - 39 Vardre

Cwmafan P - P Cwmllynfell

Nantymoel P - P Cwmgors

Division 3 West A

Cardigan 12 - 27 Laugharne

Haverfordwest 12 - 16 Aberaeron

Lampeter Town 31 - 5 Neyland

Llangwm 24 - 5 Tregaron

Llanybydder 5 - 28 St Davids

St Clears 40 - 7 Pembroke Dock Quins

Division 4 East

Bedwellty P - P Trinant

Blackwood Stars P - P New Tredegar

Chepstow 36 - 24 Fleur De Lys

New Panteg 26 - 20 Hafodyrynys

Newport Saracens 8 - 8 Nantyglo

St Julians HSOB 30 - 30 Whitehead

Division 4 East Central

Llandaff 43 - 5 Cefn Coed

Llandaff North 22 - 23 Old Penarthians

Llantwit Major 17 - 14 Tonyrefail

Wattstown 50 - 17 Gwernyfed

Ynysowen 20 - 26 Caerau Ely

Division 4 West Central

Cefn Cribwr 33 - 14 Crynant

Maesteg 12 - 7 Briton Ferry

Neath Athletic 57 - 0 Glais

Penlan P - P Bryncethin

Pontrhydyfen P - P Glyncorrwg

Division 5 East

Bettws 12 - 14 Hollybush

Brynithel 0 - 94 Crumlin

Division 5 East Central

Brackla 41 - 17 Llandrindod Wells

Cardiff Saracens 15 - 16 Pontycymmer

Ferndale P - P Whitchurch

Hirwaun 18 - 13 Ogmore Vale

Sully Sports 0 - 25 Tref y Clawdd

Division 5 West Central

Banwen P - P Pantyffynnon

Cwmgwrach P - P Seven Sisters

Cwmtwrch 21 - 29 Pontyates

Rhigos P - P Fall Bay

South Gower 68 - 12 Penybanc

Tonna 38 - 28 Pontardawe

Division 6 East

Cwmcarn United 10 - 41 Trefil

Forgeside 63 - 5 Magor

Girling P - P Tredegar

Hartridge 24 - 40 West Mon

Old Tyleryan 12 - 28 Abersychan

Top Stories