Finance director Tim Moss took over from current Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Steve Phillips

Welsh Rugby Union financial director Tim Moss says a long-term agreement will not be rushed with the four professional clubs in Wales.

The governing body have still not reached a financial deal with Ospreys, Cardiff, Scarlets and Dragons despite negotiations lasting many months.

It means the regions do not know budgets from 2023-24 onwards.

Players out of contract next summer are struggling to negotiate new deals to stay in Wales.

The Professional Rugby Board (PRB) runs the professional game in Wales and is made up of representatives from the WRU and four regions.

Moss sits on the the PRB along with WRU chief executive Steve Phillips, who is currently in New Zealand with performance director Nigel Walker for the World Cup where Wales women are preparing for the tournament.

"We are in conversations going forward at PRB level around the deal going forward," said Moss.

"We are hopeful of doing a deal on that. The right people are in the room but we are not going to rush it.

"There are a number of streams to this. Money is obviously a conversation but there is a wider conversation as well about the whole of the game.

"Ultimately everybody wants sustainable and successful regions and that is the key driver in these discussions."

Moss also said the sale of the WRU-owned Dragons back into private hands was also being discussed.

The governing body took over ownership of the Gwent region in 2017.

"That's all subject to the conversations around PRB," said Moss.

"There is an ambition to have four independent regions and those conversations around divestment would be part of that."