Jamie George picked up an injury during Saracens' Premiership match against Leicester on Saturday

Saracens hooker Jamie George, Leicester centre Guy Porter and Harlequins' Jack Walker have withdrawn from the England training squad for the autumn internationals through injury.

Newcastle duo George McGuigan and Adam Radwan, and Gloucester's Jack Singleton have been called-up as replacements.

They have already joined up with the squad in London for a three-day training camp.

England's first autumn international is against Argentina on 6 November.

Jones' side then host Japan, New Zealand and world champions South Africa at Twickenham over consecutive weekends.

England already had a long injury list before these latest withdrawals, with the likes of Saracens lock Maro Itoje, number eight Alex Dombrandt, and wing Anthony Watson all currently sidelined.