Prior to being involved in Welsh rugby Richard Whiffin was attack coach at London Irish and academy manager at Gloucester Rugby

Wales women attack coach Richard Whiffin will leave his role in 2023 to join New Zealand Super Rugby side Highlanders.

Englishman Whiffin joined the national coaching team in September 2021.

The 39-year-old previously spent two years with Scarlets alongside Wales women head coach Ioan Cunningham.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time in Wales both with the Scarlets and Wales women but this opportunity was one I really couldn't resist," said Whiffin.

The Welsh Rugby Union will begin a search in early 2023 to recruit a replacement for Whiffin, who is currently in New Zealand with the Wales squad ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

"Super Rugby has always been a huge part of my rugby education, from watching on TV as a child to studying the competition as a coach, so to get the opportunity to coach at this level is a massive privilege that I am really grateful to the Highlanders for," said Whiffin, who previously worked with Highlanders new head coach Clarke Dermody at London Irish.

"But for now my priority is on preparing the team for the Rugby World Cup starting with Scotland on the weekend.

"We can take confidence from our Six Nations win against them, we've trained well since arriving in New Zealand but now we need to nail the details over the coming week."

Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham said: "'Whiff' has played a significant role in our team's development over the last 12 months, not only in terms of his attack role but in our journey towards professionalism.

"We wish him all the best in his next venture".