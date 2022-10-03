Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bath winger Will Muir has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury sustained in training.

The 26-year-old missed the recent 47-38 defeat by London Irish but has now been sidelined for the long term after seeing a specialist.

"His injury will require surgery and is season-ending," a club statement said. external-link

Muir was Bath's leading try scorer last season, crossing 10 times, and had started two of the team's Premiership fixtures so far this campaign.

His absence adds to a growing injury list at The Rec and head of rugby Johann van Graan last week said he was concerned by the number of "big trauma injuries" in the team.

Sam Underhill, Charlie Ewels, Beno Obano, Jaco Coetzee, Ben Spencer and Tom de Glanville are among those also on the sidelines.

Josh McNally and GJ van Velze both dislocated shoulders in the match against the Exiles and await specialist opinions.

Bath, who have lost all four of their Premiership matches so far this season, are set to sign four players from troubled Worcester Warriors on loan.

England centre Ollie Lawrence and flanker Ted Hill, plus forwards Fergus Lee-Warner and Valery Morozov, are expected to join with Warriors now in administration and suspended from the league.