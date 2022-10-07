Premiership: Bristol Bears 14-50 Exeter Chiefs - Visitors go top with seven-try haul
|Gallagher Premiership
|Bristol 14 (7)
|Tries: Fricker, Capon Cons: Sheedy, MacGinty
|Exeter: 50 (17)
|Tries: Nowell 2, Woodburn 2, Cowan-Dickie, Van Heerden, Capstick Cons: Simmonds 3, Slade 3 Pen: Simmonds
Seven-try Exeter Chiefs emphatically beat Bristol Bears 50-14 at Ashton Gate to move to the top of the Premiership table.
Toby Fricker opened the scoring with a try for the home side, but Jack Nowell and Olly Woodburn doubles saw the Chiefs lead by 24.
Will Capon pulled a try back before a Luke Cowen-Dickie interception pushed the gap back out.
Ruben van Heerden and Richard Capstick added a score each as Exeter dominated.
More to follow.
Bristol: Piutau, Fricker, O'Conor, Bedlow, Lane, Sheedy, Randall; Genge, Capon, Sinckler, Hawkins, Joyce, Vui, Heenan (c), Bradbury.
Replacements: Kerr, Woolmore, Lahiff, Holmes, Thomas, Whiteley, MacGinty, Bates.
Sin-bin: Ellis Genge (17), O'Conor (70).
Exeter: Hogg, Nowell, Slade, O'Loughlin, Woodburn, Simmonds, Maunder; Hepburn, Yeandle (c), Williams, Kirsten, J Gray, Vermeulen, Tshiunza, Capstick.
Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Iosefa-Scott, Schickerling, Van Heerden, Ewers, Maunder, Skinner, Kata.
Referee: Christophe Ridley.