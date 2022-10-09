Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Saracens wing Max Malins - who will join Bristol next season - now has six tries in the current campaign

Gallagher Premiership Newcastle (0) 14 Tries: Blamire, Carreras Cons: Schoeman 2 Saracens: (26) 34 Tries: Lewington, Pifeleti, Lozowski, Malins 2 Cons: Farrell 3 Pen: Farrell

Saracens maintained their 100% start to the Premiership campaign as they ran in five tries to regain top spot with an away victory over Newcastle Falcons.

Alex Lewington and Kapeli Pifeleti crossed within the first nine minutes, and Alex Lozowski and Max Malins also went in as they led 26-0 at the break.

Sarries prop Mako Vunipola was sent off for use of the shoulder in a ruck.

But Malins added his second before Jamie Blamire and Mateo Carreras grabbed consolations for the Falcons.

More follows.

Newcastle: Penny; Radwan, Moroni, Orlando, Carreras; Schoeman, Stuart; Brocklebank, McGuigan, Palframan, Peterson, Robinson, Welch (capt), Collett, Chick.

Replacements: Blamire, Mulipola, Tampin, De Chaves, Lockwood, Young, Lucock, Stevenson.

Saracens: Daly; Malins, Lozowski, Tompkins, Lewington; Farrell (capt), Van Zyl; M. Vunipola, Pifeleti, Riccioni, Hunter-Hill, McFarland, Wray, Earl, B. Vunipola

Replacements: Dan, Mawi, Clarey, Tizard, Christie, De Haas, Goode, Hallett

Sent off: M. Vunipola (53)

Referee: Wayne Barnes