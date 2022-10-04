Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young is in his second spell with the region

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Cardiff Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 9 October Kick-off: 17:15 BST

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young says his players will be dealt with if they are found guilty of inappropriate behaviour during a social gathering.

Club officials met managers at a Cardiff pub where it is claimed players threatened staff and threw eggs.

Young says an ongoing investigation is being held by senior executive and board members and hopes the matter will be resolved in the next couple of days.

"If we uncover anything, we'll address it," said Young.

"We will investigate it thoroughly. If there's anything in there we feel is inappropriate or unbecoming of a professional, we will address it."

The incident is alleged to have happened at The Grange pub in Grangetown on Saturday, 24 hours after Friday's 31-18 loss to South African side Lions.

It is understood at least two unnamed players are alleged to have been aggressive and made physical threats towards bar manager Dai Dearden.

The eggs were allegedly brought into the pub and thrown at tables and on the floor.

In a statement, the club said it "does not condone the alleged behaviour and the appropriate action will be taken should the allegations be confirmed".

Dearden said the pub is assisting Cardiff Rugby with its investigation, following the hour-long meeting on Monday and expects repercussions.

Young, who is not part of the investigation, says the reputation of Cardiff was important to everybody involved with the organisation.

"Our culture and values are very important to the club," said Young.

"The reputation of Cardiff Rugby is huge and we'll be doing everything in our power to uphold it on and off the field.

"These allegations aren't something we want to brush under the carpet if they are proved founded.

"If we had to have a message to supporters it would be that.

"Our performances off the field are no different to our performances on the field. We want them to always do the best and give them something to be proud of.

"Our values are no different. We will protect them as hard as what we need."

Young says he spoke to players as soon as they came into training this week.

"I addressed the group on Monday, said there has been allegations made of inappropriate behaviour against individuals or the group, which was pointed by us as Cardiff Rugby," he added.

"I outlined if these allegations are proved to be correct, and at the minute they are only allegations, we would address it.

"This situation is not something we condone or want to be a part of.

"The players will be the first to say, whether these allegations are unfounded or not, this is not the type of media coverage the club want to attract.

"There was a lot of heads down and disappointment that we've attracted this type of press.

"I'd be a liar if I said there's probably not a little bit of a shadow over the place."

Young was asked about the team's culture and also whether Cardiff players should have been out drinking after two successive defeats with an important game coming against Scarlets this Saturday.

He replied: "Would you be asking that question if we'd won three out of three? Probably not.

"But, in saying that, it all depends in what context it is in. They all live locally and spend time together so if they're meeting up and enjoying a quiet beer and enjoying each other's company, I don't think there's an issue with that.

"Everybody has got social lives. By the sounds of it, it could be more than that, but I'm not a part of that investigation.

"From just a pure director of rugby point of view, it wasn't something we, as a club, were a part of.

"We didn't organise it and there were no staff members there, it was purely a players' event. Not all players were there, but the majority were, apparently.

"The timing probably wasn't great. In an ideal world, you don't want to be doing these sorts of things on the back of losses.

"Player socials are always frowned upon when you lose and if you're not in the right position, but they can also add as a bit of a bonding.

"Everything in moderation and with the right context, though. This might have gone too far, who knows?

"Taking it to the levels which have been suggested would be not wise in the current environment I believe.

"But any misbehaviour off the field is unacceptable, whether we win, lose or draw.

"We wouldn't be taking this any lighter if we were on the back of three wins or three losses."