Cormac Izuchukwu is one of five Ulster players named in the starting XV

Five Ulster players have been named in the Emerging Ireland starting team to face Currie Cup champions Pumas in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

Wing Ethan McIlroy is named in the side, along with summer signings Jake Flannery and Michael McDonald.

Prop Callum Reid and second row Cormac Izuchukwu are selected, with back row David McCann among the replacements.

Emerging Ireland started their Toyota Challenge campaign with a 54-7 win over Griquas on Friday.

Cian Prendergast, a member of the touring party leadership group, will captain the side.

He will line out on the blindside flank, with John Hodnett in the number seven jersey and James Culhane at number eight.

Izuchukwu is joined by Brian Deeny in the second row, with Reid, Diarmuid Barron and Roman Salanoa in the front row.

Flannery and McDonald form the half-back partnership, with Cathal Forde and Antoine Frisch in midfield.

McIlroy is joined in the back three by Sevens duo Chay Mullins and Andrew Smith.

The replacements are Dylan Tierney-Martin, Josh Wycherley, Sam Illo, Tom Ahern, McCann, Ben Murphy, Jack Crowley and Shane Daly.

Ireland will face the Cheetahs in the third and final match of their tour at the Toyota Stadium on Sunday.

Emerging Ireland: C Mullins (Connacht); E McIlroy (Ulster), A Frisch (Munster), C Forde (Connacht), A Smith (Leinster); J Flannery (Ulster), M McDonald (Ulster); C Reid (Ulster), D Barron (Munster), R Salonoa (Munster); C Izuchukwu (Ulster), B Deeny (Leinster); C Prendergast (Connacht), J Hodnett (Munster), J Culhane (Leinster).

Replacements: D Tierney-Martin (Connacht), J Wycherley (Munster), S Illo (Connacht), T Ahern (Munster), D McCann (Ulster), B Murphy (Leinster), J Crowley (Munster), S Daly (Munster).