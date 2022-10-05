Scott Sio was a replacement as Australia dramatically lost late on to New Zealand last month

Exeter boss Rob Baxter expects prop Scott Sio to be up to speed quickly after finally moving to the club.

The 30-year-old arrived in the UK on Tuesday having been part of Australia's Rugby Championship side.

The summer signing was in three of his side's six Rugby Championship squads.

"If, by the end of this week, he's getting over jetlag and he can do a full week's training next week, then he's going to be in and around the 23 pretty quickly," Baxter said.

The prop's move from Super Rugby's Brumbies was Exeter's highest-profile signing of the summer as the Chiefs missed out on the play-offs for the first time since 2015.

"It's going to take us two or three days to get his training load correct and get him up and running," added director of rugby Baxter.

"We're not going to select him just to injure him, but he's obviously a quality player - he was playing international rugby two or three weeks ago.

"We haven't brought him here to sit on the sidelines for too long, but, at the same time, he's going to have to show that he deserves a spot and that he's training well and that he's up to speed."