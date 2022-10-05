Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tui only made her 15-a-side Test debut in June's win over Australia

Rugby World Cup Host: New Zealand Dates: 8 October-12 November Coverage: Live BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds commentary of every home nations match and all knock-out stage games with text commentaries of selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

New Zealand icon Ruby Tui says she is relishing England's attempt to wrestle the Rugby World Cup title from the Black Ferns over the next five weeks.

Tui, 30, whose interview with BBC Sport at 2021's Tokyo Olympics external-link was a viral sensation, is in a 32-strong squad aiming to defend their crown at home.

"I am here for England to come over and give us their best 'sweet chariot'," she told the BBC's Rugby Union Weekly.

"My mouth is watering over the opportunity to play the best."

New Zealand begin their campaign against neighbours Australia on Saturday (07:15 BST) after England have played Fiji in their opener (04:45).

After winning Olympic sevens gold last year, Tui was called up to her country's 15-a-side team for the first time in May.

Her previous sevens specialisation means she missed New Zealand's two heavy defeats by England last autumn.

Those victories are part of a record-breaking 25-Test winning streak that stretches back to 2019 and has propelled the Red Roses to three successive Six Nations, the top of the world rankings and their status as tournament favourites.

Sam Whitelock, left, is one of several All Blacks to have lent their help to the Black Ferns cause

New Zealand have made changes since those losses to England. Complaints from players prompted a review into the culture surrounding the team. A change of coaching staff followed soon after.

Wayne Smith, a former All Blacks assistant, was appointed as director of rugby in April, with men's World Cup winners Sir Graham Henry, Dan Carter and Keven Mealamu among those coming into camp to offer advice.

Since their disappointing northern hemisphere tour, New Zealand have won their next six matches, culminating in last month's 95-12 demolition of Japan.

Tui says England remain the team to beat though.

"England have definitely earned their rank as number one," she added.

"They are doing amazing things. I am not going to argue with them being the benchmark at the moment."

However, the wing added that the Black Ferns are going to be a different proposition under new leadership and with their own fans in the stands.

"I look at the game different now," Tui said.

"Training is hitting different at the moment for sure. We have had noticeable changes."

'The darkness truly shows you the light'

After winning Olympic Sevens gold, Tui and friend and team-mate Portia Woodman (left) have their sights set on a successful World Cup defence

Tui's rapid-fire BBC interview, combining honesty, humour and grace, was an instant hit during an Olympic Games blighted by Covid-19 restrictions.

However, she has written a book - Straight Up - that explains how she had to confront difficulties and sadness at a young age.

"It wasn't all unicorns and rainbows," she said.

"I wanted to share the story of my childhood because I believe there are a lot of these topics - domestic violence, alcoholism, drug addiction - around. I felt trapped in a dark space at a young age.

"I could have skipped over that, but it helped shape and helped me to bloom into the person I am today.

"If you don't take each moment for how precious it really is, there is a darkness and, if you get into that spiral, it is closer than you think.

"Every day the sun rises, I get this free, amazing food, and I get to high-five my team-mates who I genuinely love.

"I am OK, healthy and I woke up today. It is so special if you sit with that. Sometimes the darkness truly shows you the light."