O'Connell joined Ireland's coaching staff before the start of the 2021 Six Nations

Lock Iain Henderson says the appointment of Paul O'Connell as Ireland forwards coach in January 2021 was a huge moment for the squad.

O'Connell joined six years after he called time on a playing career during which he won 108 international caps.

Since his arrival Ireland have won 14 of 18 games and risen to the top of the world rankings.

"Something Andy Farrell did incredibly well was spot a necessity to have him in his coaching team," Henderson said.

"He loves looking at rugby, he loves watching games.

"Paulie will come to you on a random Tuesday evening and say 'did you see the Sale line-out against Gloucester on Sunday evening?'.

"To have someone there who is as meticulous about his detail and ensuring that everything is as best prepared as possible, to have that to add as another string to the bow is brilliant for us."

Ulster skipper Henderson, 30, played with O'Connell at international level for three years after making his senior debut in 2012.

Despite having won 68 international caps and playing on two British and Irish Lions tours, Henderson has his work cut out if he is to force his way back into a starting Irish pack that performed so well in New Zealand while he was injured.

Ireland have risen to first in the world under head coach Andy Farrell

During that historic series win over the All Blacks, Ireland won the battle up front under the guidance of O'Connell, enjoying success at the set-piece and controlling the breakdown.

"One of the first things Paulie said to me [after being appointed forwards coach] was 'I want you to use me as a resource'," Henderson told former Ireland captain Rory Best on this week's episode of The Ulster Rugby Show, which airs on Thursday at 22:00 BST on BBC Two NI.

"He is a massive resource from that side of things, but he is [also] a huge driver in the detail of how our line-out works and how the breakdown works."

Henderson is yet to play this season having undergone hand surgery during the off-season after a knee injury ended his involvement in Ireland's New Zealand tour.

After being hit by multiple long-term injuries in his career, the Ulsterman is resisting the urge to rush back into action.

"I've have a good few chat with Dan [McFarland, Ulster head coach] and our head physio Chris McNicholl, and a few of the Irish management as well," he said.

"They're all fully backing the plan to make sure that the time I'm taking now to rehab and increase my robustness is going to stand to me in the future, rather than rushing back and playing as quickly as possible.

"It's about ensuring that what I do now is going to better me in the long-term, with the season it's going to be leading into the World Cup."

